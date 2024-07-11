Kwesi Arthur has released the music video for his song Fefe Ne Fe, off his This Is Not The Tape III project, exciting fans

Renowned Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has released the music video for his song Fefe Ne Fe from his This Is Not The Tape III project. The video premiered on July 10, 2024, and is already trending at number 14 on YouTube, with over 100,000 views at the time of this publication.

The music video, which was directed by Babs Direction, has impressed fans with its high-quality production and creative visuals.

Fans have appreciated Kwesi Arthur's consistent release of quality content in recent times.

Fefe Ne Fe is part of This Is Not The Tape III, which has already received positive feedback for its unique sound and depth.

Fans praise Kwesi Arthur

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Bluetik666 said:

We love kwesi authur everyone help bring back kwesi authur Everyone say kwesi authur to the whole wiase

@jerrygenya8702 commented:

Big love to Babs direction for making the magic and to all Kwesi Arthur addicts let go out there and spread the gospel

RelentlessMode said:

Forget all the hype, Ghana doesn't have an artist like Kwesi Arthur. That means period.

@EL_Monell said:

Im a Cameroonian, all Ghanaian should please kiss my comment with a like so that i can keep coming back to watch this wonderful video

