Ghana's Chef Smith claimed in a press conference to have been certified by the Guinness World Records as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon

GWR categorically stated in response to a concerned Ghanaian that it never received any application from Chef Smith

Dr UN has denied being responsible for the Chef's certificate after some Ghanaians alleged on social media that he was responsible for it

Dr UN, the man who gained notoriety for his infamous fake UN awards saga, has reacted to allegations that he was responsible for Chef Smith's alleged Guinness World Record (GWR) certificate.

Dr UN denies fake GWR certificate allegations

In an interview with Angel TV, Dr UN categorically denied allegations from some Ghanaians that he gave Chef Smith the fake GWR certificate.

The self-proclaimed UN official stated that he has no involvement in Chef Smith's GWR saga and that he and his management team have not awarded anyone for the past two years.

He said,

"I haven't given any award to anyone. My award ceremonies are well-documented on my social media platforms. I have not given any award to Chef Smith. My management is not aware of anything like that. I have not given any award to anyone for over 2 years now."

Dr UN added that he is only interested in organising a send-off party and awarding the President of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo, before he leaves office at the end of this year.

Netizens react to the video of Dr UN's denial of awarding Chef Smith a fake GWR certificate

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from some social media users in reaction to Dr UN's comments about Chef Smith's fake GWR certificate.

@JClangy commented:

"Royal awards b3n biom ah "

@FysikalD commented:

"Eiii he get manager all‍♂️"

@LOCALGH2 commented:

"That is my fraud Grandmaster talking "

@dj.nana.g

"Send off party award for the president ....strictly by invitation. Herh Ghana eh "

@santiago__907 commented:

"Herrrr smh"

