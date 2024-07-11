Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, met viral liquid soap vendor Efya, hugging and bonding with her to the delight of social media users

Efya went viral weeks ago in her attempt to capture the actress' attention as she pitched her liquid soap business to her in a TikTok video

In the video, the confident young girl was filled with shyness as she met the actress for the first time and interacted with her

Ghanaian actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown met Efya, the young liquid soap vendor who went viral after trying to capture her attention in a TikTok video. This heartwarming encounter was captured in a new video, much to the delight of social media users.

Efya became a viral sensation weeks ago when she confidently pitched her liquid soap business to the beloved actress in a TikTok video which garnered over one million views. Her bold attempt to get McBrown's attention won the hearts of many Ghanaians, who admired her entrepreneurial spirit and determination.

The new video showed a different side of Efya. Despite her previous display of confidence, she was visibly shy as she met McBrown for the first time. The loving and approachable actress greeted Efya with a big hug, instantly putting a broad smile on her face.

Ghanaians happy for Efya, praise McBrown

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

abdulrazacqsalifu said:

Herrrr life .. Humanity first may the Almighty Allah bless who ever played a role in Her transformation

Otsu commented:

God please continue to bless our destiny helpers wai, Kelvin Taylor and the lady who recorded liki soap on TikTok

user5541694964742 said:

finally likki soap, you have seen Nana AMA Mcbrown my role model God bless you, Nana ama

Afronita shares love for McBrown

In another story, Ghanaian dancer Afronita cried when her mother went on and on about how much she loved actress Nana Ama McBrown.

McBrown, in turn, told Afronita that she had also been an admirer of hers and continues to pray that her daughter, Baby Maxin, grew up to be like her.

The video touched many hearts in the comments, as others also talked about their admiration for The Empress.

