Nana Ama McBrown recently met up with one of her cool friends, Tatas, known for her hilarious Ga content

The media personality attempted to speak the language to impress her cool friend

Fans couldn't hide their admiration for Nana Ama McBrown after a video of her hilarious attempt dropped online

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown has stunned fans with her hilarious attempt to speak Ga.

The graceful actress continues to warm her way into the hearts of many Ghanaians with her ability to entertain fans.

A video of the actress proudly speaking the language with her friend has surfaced online.

Nana Ama McBrown meets Tatas Caritas

In the video, Nana Ama McBrown appeared to have stolen a brief moment of her set time to patronise her friend Tatas Caritas.

The Onua TV show host tried describing a scenario and giving directions to Tatas in Ga. Even though she failed to speak Ga fluently, the actress impressed fans with her attempt.

Tatas, known for her hilarious Ga content, is also the brain behind the annual charity event Kenkey for the Needy.

This year, Tatas is set to raise funds for a deprived Ghanaian community, Noahkrom, through her charity event. She has already partnered with Kirk Franklin and Maverick City's upcoming concert to help raise awareness and donations towards the charity event.

Fans react to McBrown's attempt to rattle Ga

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to McBrown's attempt.

shivvy_shivz said:

As a Ga abroad, this sounds perfect to me Sis really tried tho

theotopea wrote:

Lmao I am Nana trying to speak Ga . Love the two of you together ❤️

mrsb_at_home remarked:

This will be me trying to speak the Ga I think I know in my head . Nana Ama has done well o, it’s not easy to learn a new language

Nana Ama McBrown attends the graduation of Mercy Asiedu's son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown had attended Mercy Asiedu's son's graduation and excitedly showed her support as he completed school.

The young boy, whom McBrown referred to as her godson, wore a graduation gown on top of his school uniform as the excited actress recorded.

The actress blessed the young boy and wished that her own daughter, Baby Maxin, would also graduate in a similar fashion one day.

