A video of a young lady, Naana Afia destroying the picture of her ex-boyfriend has sparked reactions online

With pain and disappointment in her eyes, Naana Afia was captured in the trending video tearing the picture into pieces

She explained in the caption of the video that she broke up with the guy because he was an unrepentant cheat

A young Ghanaian lady, who broke up with her boyfriend, has taken further actions to completely erase him from her memory.

Naana Afia, as she is identified on TikTok, was spotted defacing and tearing her former lover's photo frame into pieces in a similar fashion to how he tore her heart apart.

Naana Afia, the brokenhearted lady Photo credit: @nanaafiabest/TikTok

Source: TikTok

From captions of a video posted on TikTok, it appears Naana Afia left her boyfriend after she caught him cheating with another woman.

The young lady suggested further that her former boyfriend was a chronic cheat but she kept forgiving him with the hope that he would change his promiscuous ways.

However, the young man never changed, as he kept dating multiple ladies in addition to her.

"The person you will decide to be faithful to will be there cheating,. I'm done with this" she wrote in the caption of the video.

Naana Afia could be seen in the video making rounds on TikTok tearing down her ex-boyfriend's photo with so much pain and agony in her eyes.

Video sparks reaction online

The video posted on Naana Afia's TikTok page, @nanaafiabest, sparked a reaction from netizens.

As of the time of drafting, this report, the video had raked in 14.7k likes and over 1.2k comments.

@BLANKSON wrote:

"Where are the videos you ppl were chopping love? Madam p3 baabi da oo yoo."

@OBED said:

"We the faithful people too they don’t love us cos we don’t have money."

@rammy961 also said:

"Riddle Riddle ego reach everybody whom am I."

@Waist Minister Sterling commented:

"Tag him for us, I want to ask him something."

@Official_Nova also commented:

"The thing call love."

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh