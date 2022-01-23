Star actress Tracey Boakye has organised a lavish party to commemorate her 31st birthday in style

The plush event was graced by celebrities such as Obaapa Christy, Sista Afia, Diamond Appiah, and other known faces

Videos capturing scenes from the occasion at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra have emerged on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Star actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, has organised a plush birthday party at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra to commemorate her birthday.

Boakye, 31, born on January 17, 1991, in Ghana, plays an integral part in the country's movie sector.

The founder and chief executive officer of Shakira Movie Productions and Signature Salon marked her birthday on Saturday, January 22. She threw a lavish birthday party to dine and wine with her closest friends and celebrities in the movie and music scene.

Rich Mama: Tracey Boakye Throws Plush Party to Celebrate Her 31st Birthday in Style; Videos Emerge. Photo credit: Zionfelix

Source: Instagram

Gospel singer Obaapa Christy formerly Christiana Love, singer Sista Afia, singer Iona Reine, actress and entrepreneur Diamond Appiah, and socialite Shugatiti graced the occasion.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Videos capturing happy moments at the plush bash show Tracey Boakye, celebrities, friends, and other guests making merry over food, drinks, and desserts.

YEN.com.gh has selected some of the best videos for your view:

1. Obaapa Christy arrives at Tracey Boakye's birthday party.

2. Actress and entrepreneur Diamond Appiah glowing with smiles as she shows up in style at Tracey Boakye's lavish party.

3. Singer Sista Afia storms birthday party at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

4. Birthday lady Tracey Boakye fills her plate with food to enjoy her special day.

5. Singer Iona Reine was not left out. She showed up sporting a glittering ensemble with a flawless face beat.

Jackie Appiah at 38

YEN.com.gh previously reported that everyone deserves to celebrate their birthday uniquely, but actress Jackie Appiah has just set a new standard with her bold fashion statements.

The Ghanaian movie A-lister has released four stunning photos to commemorate her 38th birthday on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

She sported three classy ensembles with a flawless face beat for the momentous occasion.

Nana Ama McBrown Releases New Photos

In other stories on YEN.com.gh, star actress and TV show host extraordinaire, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah, has dazzled many on social media with the recent video that saw her oozing beauty and class.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nana Ama McBrown was seen posing inside the studios of United Television on the set of United Showbiz.

The veteran actress was seen wearing a beautiful black long-sleeved see-through shirt over a cream skirt as she beamed with her usual infectious smile.

Source: YEN.com.gh