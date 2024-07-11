A university student at ATU has opened up about difficulties in coping with the demands of higher education

In a video making rounds on TikTok, the young man, whose name was mentioned as Charles, stated that he regretted enrolling in a university

Many who saw his video shared the same sentiments, with some praising his boldness

A student at the Accra Technical University (ATU) has shared some of his biggest regrets in life.

Without mincing words, the young man, identified as Charles, said enrolling at the university remains his biggest regret in his life.

Charles said unlike in secondary school where there was less pressure, the demands of higher education at the ATU were however unbearable for him.

He admitted to struggling to meet the academic demands at his school, saying "I'm dying".

"The thing wey I dey regret say I do for my life, ebi say I buy university forms," he said.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, another student who was in the company Charles also shared the same sentiment.

The other student, whose name is not yet known, recounted instances where lecturers gave him a hard time.

"Charle, every day, dem go come and say test, you fit do, dem go cancel. Ebi nor be easy," he also said.

The students made these remarks while speaking to a campus-based content creator, @kasativitychats, who goes around to seek views on various issues.

Netizens also share their regret

Some netizens who came across the video flooded their comments section to also share their regret.

@Shatta Wale said:

"My biggest regret is betting HERH I swear this things."

@Romeo Wesley also said:

"Bro lots of people no get courage talk this Matter Buh bro On a real y3 wuu."

@Samuel reacted:

"I hope my parents don't see this comment but it's very true."

