Ghanaian socialite turned musician Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has shared a dance video of herself that has got social media talking.

Efia Odo

Efia Odo shares a dance video on X

In a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Efia Odo shared a video of herself dancing in her plush restaurant in East Legon. In the 27-second video, which has since gone viral, the musician dances with her flexible waist in front of the camera.

The socialite looked chic with heavy makeup and blonde hair that highlighted her lovely facial features and made her face stand out. She also wore a cropped T-shirt and jeans, which showed her flat tummy and natural curvy figure.

Efia Odo whined her waist and swung her body rhythmically to the Kante song by Nigerian music star Davido, which was being played in the background.

Efia looked excited as she sang the song while moving around in circles to proudly flaunt her well-endowed curves for the camera.

She was later captured taking instructions from a camera technician on how to position herself on a piece of furniture for a photo shoot, which seemed like a purported stunt to show more of her slender figure.

In her caption, she bragged about the success of her restaurant and how she frequently showcased her dance moves in it.

She wrote:

"You’ll always find me dancing inside my flourishing restaurant "

Efia Odo appeared to be unfazed by her recent spats on social media. The socialite recently revived her long-standing feud with Sista Afia. Their feud dates back to 2021 when Sista Afia threatened to beat her archrival on live TV.

Below is the video of Efia Odo dancing in her plush restaurant:

Netizens react to Efia Odo's dance video

Netizens who chanced on the video of Efia Odo dancing have shared their reactions, with many drooling over it.

@im_elie1 commented:

"Is this part of the customer service? I for carry my hood boys all come coz eish"

@Opresii commented:

"You’re the GOAT forget everybody"

@natioonn commented:

"Efia you’re a bad girl. A very bad girl "

@Sister_Grr commented:

"You’re so pretty."

@MasterDee6399 commented:

"Lemme become a waiter or a cleaner at your restaurant"

Efia Odo gives her life to Christ and claims she was empty without God

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo revealed that she had given her life to Christ.

The socialite made this revelation during an interaction with a social media user who questioned her recent social media posts about God.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh