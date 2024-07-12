Efia Odo has given fans an inside look into her restaurant after she shared her menu on social media

Fans were impressed by her meals, especially a neatly garnished plate of 'Angwamo', which she showcased

The price of the meal has sparked mixed reactions as fans share their thoughts online

In April this year, Ghanaian singer and socialite launched her plush new restaurant, Eats Avenue, in East Legon.

Efia Odo, who enjoys spending most of her time at the restaurant these days, has sparked a frenzy online.

This comes after she shared the restaurant's menu of local and continental dishes on social media.

Efia Odo flaunts her 'Angwamo'

The new business owner posted her menu online, leveraging the increased traction after reviving her feud with Sista Afia.

A social media user noticed that a plate of braised rice at Efia Odo's restaurant cost GH₵140. Efia Odo shared footage of the full braised rice plate and its sides, ensuring fans fully knew they would get their money's worth after purchasing her food.

The restaurant has received several good reviews from some social media users and served top stars, including Lil Win and his Nollywood entourage for A Country Called Ghana.

Ghanaians react to Efia Odo's menu

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to high-end-looking Angwamo from Efia Odo's restaurant.

@kwekucliq said:

Efia relax. Even if they prepare some with 2billion in their house e no go sweet like ur own. ‍

@Likkle_Shatta wrote:

Angwamo 140 cedis + vibing wid Efia for free......weytin u dey like again.

@thekharty noted:

I understand chale.. people are not even considering you paying workers, Gas and all that. One uncooked egg is 5 cedis, avocado 10 cedis..

@_Kwabena_Kodua remarked:

It worth the price

Efia Odo eats Fufu at her restaurant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo had won the hearts of her followers as she passionately ate Fufu and soup at a local chop bar.

The socialite and actress clearly had a good time as she swallowed large morsels of Fufu and tore into the chicken with aggression.

