The rift between Ghanaian celebrities Efia Odo and Sista Afia has intensified following their recent posts online

This comes after Sista Afia called her archrival, Efia Odo, an industry plant, forcing the latter to react in anger

Their feud has sparked numerous mixed reactions from fans as they share their thoughts on social media

Ghanaian singer Sista Afia recently shared raunchy photos of her at the beach while on her trip to the US.

A fan associated the photos with her archrival Efia Odo, who sent a strong warning to the fan, saying, "Don't ever disrespect me like this, I beg you."

Efia Odo's reaction has revived their long-standing feud, which dates back to 2021 when Sista Afia threatened to beat her archrival on live TV.

Sista Afia and Efia Odo go boot for boot

On social media, Sista Afia criticised Efia Odo's music career and rise to fame. In a tweet, she called her rival an industry plant, referencing Efia Odo's several connections and appearances with top stars, including King Promise.

Efia Odo has yet to reply directly to Sista Afia's criticism. However, a snide remark she shared when a fan asked about their rift has sparked mixed reactions online. She said,

"Pretty girls don't fight, it's the ones who look like gorillas that fight. They don't have any looks to protect."

Ghanaians react to Efia Odo and Sista Afia's rift

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the revived feud between Efia Odo and Sista Afia.

@Whotfisrayy wrote:

So you dey mean say everybody eat some? Ei hmm

@KarlisAkai noted:

industry machine dierrrr Odumodublvck o

@kwadwosheldon said:

We thank the lord for this food

Efia Odo dedicates her life to Christ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo had shared an update about her spiritual life after giving her life to Christ.

The socialite's revelation came after fans questioned her recent social media posts about God. Efia clarified that she ran away from the church to find God on her own and was happy with her life now as a regular churchgoer.

