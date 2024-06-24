Efia Odo, in a social media post, has revealed that she is now a born-again Christian

The social media personality explained that she felt empty without the presence of Christ

Efia Odo's revelation has gathered many reactions from social media users

Ghanaian socialite turned musician Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has opened up about her spiritual life on social media.

Efia Odo

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo gives her life to Christ

In an interaction with a netizen on X (formerly known as Twitter), Efia Odo revealed that she had given her life to Christ.

The socialite made this revelation during an interaction with a social media user who questioned her recent social media posts about God.

The social media user @Mr_Kkins commented:

"I thought you detached from colonial brainwashing ideologies. I even thought you were atheist, like myself. I'm curious, why the sudden reverence for the things of the most high, YVHV. People are known to be more conservative as they age. Is that what has happened?"

In response to the social media user's comment, Efia Odo explained that she ran away from the church at a point in her life to find God on her own.

She also added that she always felt empty without Christ's presence in her life and that she is now a regular churchgoer.

Efia Odo also dismissed claims that she had been brainwashed to embrace God in her life once again.

She wrote,

"I was born in a Christian home, I worshiped Jesus all my life. Yes at one point I wanted to find God on my own and ran away from the church, I felt empty when I stopped worshipping Christ. Now I’m back in Christ and no one can tell me otherwise. If you think I’m brainwashed then let me be, I don’t need to be saved."

Check out the social media posts below:

Netizens react to Efia Odo giving her life to Christ

Efia Odo's revelation sparked mixed reactions from social media users. YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments.

@kofiduah23 commented:

"Hallelujah!! Christ Jesus is happy for mentioning His name in public like this with such reverence to His name I guess. And I know He won't let you down...."

@Bra_Kay_66 commented:

"Funny how people think Efia is immune to Christianity …..Everyone slides at a point so “let them say” ❤️ @Efiaodo1"

@eddiee_UTD commented:

" alaugh o, Christ Wey them dey take am play jaskele like that "

@MrChampionn commented:

"So so love this girl. Keep standing on your ground"

@dannygh_ commented:

"Team Atheist in the mud"

King Promise addresses rumours about his relationship with Efia Odo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise rubbished rumours circulating that he is romantically involved with Efia Odo.

King Promise also addressed the criticisms of his relationship with Efia Odo, stating that Efia has been one of his most supportive friends and that it makes no sense to sever ties with her just because people do not like her personality.

The singer also added that he had known Efia Odo for over eight years, and their friendship had started before he gained mainstream attention in the music industry.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

