Davido married his longtime girlfriend and baby mama, Chioma Rowland, in a big ceremony in Lagos on June 25, 2024

Counsellor Lutterodt, in an interview, predicted doom for the newly married couple

TikToker, Frafrahemaa has hit back at Counsellor Lutterodt for his negative comments about the couple

Counsellor Lutterodt has received another backlash from a social media personality over his comments about Nigerian music superstar Davido and his partner Chioma's grand wedding.

TikToker Frafrahemaa criticises Counsellor Lutterodt

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, TikToker, Frafrahemaa slammed Counsellor Lutterodt for claiming that Davido and Chioma's marriage may not last for more than seven years.

The controversial TikToker warned the marriage counsellor to focus on himself and stop involving himself in affairs that do not concern him.

Frafrahemaa stated that Davido and Chioma were in a long-term relationship and were fully prepared to tie the knot.

She also warned other critics to desist from predicting doom for the newly married couple since they have done nothing wrong to warrant negative comments from people.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Frafrahemaa's criticisms of Counsellor Lutterodt

YEN.com.gh has gathered comments from social media users in reaction to Frafrahemaa's criticisms of Counsellor Lutterodt.

@rose.daw3 commented:

"I support Darling, give it to him."

@jarbrella commented:

"Well spoken Davido knows Chioma, and Chioma also knows Davido very well before they both get married, so let's leave everything to God "

@atsweitennis commented:

"She’s making sense "

@empressafia_ commented:

"Today deɛ Afrafrahemaa dey talk well.. na brofo no nso yɛ clear."

@owusua9999 commented:

"Maame this one DE£££££ I support u, how can u say this to a fellow human being if were to be ur children or family member will u have done this to dem????"

Counsellor Lutterodt schools Davido on why he rushed into marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Counsellor Lutterodt had maintained that Davido's move to marry his longtime partner, Chioma Rowland, was wrong.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @ghanafuonsem1, Counsellor Lutterodt explained that Davido, looking at his age, should not be thinking of marriage.

