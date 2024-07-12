An Indomie seller, who was the victim of a robbery that collapsed her business, has received financial support from Zionfelix

The blogger shared a video of himself giving the Indomie seller GH₵3k to restart her business

Social media users who saw the video have applauded Zionfelix for his benevolent act

Famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has made a kind gesture towards an Indomie seller whose business had collapsed after being robbed.

Zionfelix gifts Indomie seller GH₵3k

In a video shared by Zionfelix, the blogger is seen gifting the Indomie seller, who revealed her name as Rahinatu Ali, GH₵3k to kickstart her business again.

Rahinatu, who also owns a small boutique in the blogger's neighbourhood, narrated her ordeal.

She told blogger Zionfelix how she received news from a male friend that the food items for her Indomie business had been stolen from her shop. According to her, the armed robbers also tried to break into her boutique, but they were unsuccessful.

Rahinatu also revealed that she had applied for a GH₵3k loan to replace the food items stolen from the shop but could not get the money. Upon hearing Rahinatu's sad story, Zionfelix took it upon himself to transfer the GH₵3k she needed to her accounts and solicit public funds.

Netizens applaud Zionfelix for his kind gesture

Ghanaians who chanced upon Zionfelix's video took to the comments section to express their admiration for him and hail him for his benevolent act. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments.

"God bless you for your good work you are doing "

"Eiiii,is it a new trend with thieves or something? They did the same thing to an indomie seller I know recently. They broke her shop and took everything. Now she has to borrow some cooking utensils and cylinders before she works. This is becoming serious daily chale! Mercy Lord God bless you, Zion"

"God bless you bountifully "

"Awwwww well done God bless u so much"

Zionfelix celebrates birthday, invites 45 kids to his studio and gives them GH¢100 each

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Zionfelix marked his birthday with a touching act of kindness. He invited 45 children from his neighbourhood to his studio, creating a memorable experience for the young kids.

During the gathering, Zionfelix gave each child with GH¢100, a generous gift that brought smiles to many faces.

