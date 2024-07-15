KiDi was part of a star-studded list of Ghanaian artistes who performed at the 2024 Ghana Party In The Park in London last weekend

The musician has shared a video of himself interacting with music mogul Don Jazzy and footballer Fatawu Issahaku

The video of KiDi interacting with the two stars has got Ghanaians talking on social media

Ghanaian singer Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, was spotted with Don Jazzy and Fatawu Issahaku after a recent performance in the UK.

KiDi, Don Jazzy and Fatawu Issahaku. Photo source: @kidimusic

Source: Instagram

KiDi interacts with Don Jazzy and Fatawu Issahaku

KiDi took to social media to share a video of himself interacting with Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy and Black Stars player Fatawu Issahaku.

The video showed KiDi exchanging pleasantries with Don Jazzy on the streets. KiDi and Don Jazzy talked and took photos together before the singer left to perform at the Ghana Party In The Park music festival at Oak Hill Park in Barnet, UK, on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Upon his arrival at the location of the music festival, KiDi was welcomed by Black Stars attacker Fatawu Issahaku as the two men engaged in a friendly banter.

The singer later mounted the stage to perform some of his hit songs and thrill many cheering music lovers at the Ghana Party In The Park music festival.

Other Ghanaian artistes, such as King Paluta, Wendy Shay, Tulenkey, Lasmid, Olivetheboy, and Asakaa Boys' Beeztrap KOTM, also performed at the annual event organised by Ghanaian international entertainment group Akwaaba UK.

Below is the video of KiDi with Don Jazzy and Fatawu Issahaku:

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to KiDi's video.

@samiraabdulai02 commented:

"Goat ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️seeing don jazzy ❤️."

@djcyril_gh commented:

"Greatness."

@ayamroy7 commented:

"Something big is coming."

@ceo_daveoflagos commented:

"Too much steeze."

@dat_ewe_boi commented:

"You fit sign him make he lef Ghana so he can be the next Rema."

@forbamaameadjoa commented:

"Wow, Don Jazzy was there."

@angelicerny commented:

"Kidi meets Don Baba J, love it."

KiDi teases upcoming album

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KiDi sparked excitement among his fans by announcing that his third studio album is nearing completion.

KiDi teased the album in a video he shared on TikTok. The video received a lot of interactions, with excited fans flooding the comments section to express their eagerness for the release.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh