Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was awed by dancehall musician Stonebwoy's electrifying performance at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards.

Asamoah Gyan and Stonebwoy in photos. Image Credit: @asamoah_gyan3

The More of You hitmaker took over the stage at the recently held Ghana Music Awards (GMA), where he entertained guests with his hit songs.

However, one video from Stonebwoy's performance that has taken over social media and warmed many hearts was when the camera hit Gyan, who still holds the title of Africa's all-time top goal scorer.

In the video, Stonebwoy was performing his rendition of Ghanaian music group VIP's 2003 banger Ahomka Womu with a live band while Gyan watched in admiration.

Below is a video of Asamoah Gyan watching Sotnebwoy's performance at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards.

Reactions to the adorable video

The video, which was shared by blogger Nkonkonsa on Instagram, warmed the hearts of many people as they watched how moved Gyan was by Stonebwoy's performance.

Others also suggested that Gyan's live band collaborating with Stonebwoy would be fantastic. Below are the reactions to the video:

abenaboampongmaa said:

Asamoah Gyan was like herrrrr Stonebuoy is too good like his facial expression to

kaivanl_jr said:

He deh feel The jama in dat vibe nor

nanakweku_k1 said:

Gyan was like, hehh, no bii this guy wey go play summer jam yesterday for 2hours anaaa… oh daabi

ohemaa.blizzy said:

Already poured drink and she thought Asamoah Gyan will drink? Hw3 play dey people’s eye top paa ❤️❤️

rich_love_neverbad said:

Like u want him to drink poured drink for here they have all learn from Mohbad’s case ohh

arabaaggrey said:

Already poured drink for me to take? Eiii awuraba ad3n?

kwabenab_ said:

I think @asamoah_gyan3 and @stonebwoy together with @thebhimband and @asa.band should cook something beautiful for us

kenzykay9_ said:

@asamoah_gyan3 wished he was on stage with @stonebwoy ❤️

mimi_adarks said:

Classssssss❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️much love bro @asamoah_gyan3

Stonebwoy hailed Baby Jet for paying for his knee surgery seven years ago

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Stonebwoy reminisced about a memorable moment when retired Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan catered for the expenses of his knee surgery.

Taking to his Twitter account, he thanked Asamoah Gyan and hinted that he would never forget that moment. Gyan's touching response melted the hearts of netizens, who showered praise on him.

