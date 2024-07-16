Sarkodie performed his hit song Megye Wo Girl, which features Shatta Wale, at the University Of Ghana's Kwapong Hall on Saturday, July 13, 2024

The rapper's performance excited the crowd, who jammed to the song and sang the lyrics word for word

Videos of the performance have circulated online, and it generated reactions as Sarkodie and Shatta Wale have had their differences in the past

Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie took the stage at the University of Ghana's Kwapong Hall to celebrate its hall week on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

The crowd erupted with excitement as he performed his hit song Megye Wo Girl, featuring popular dancehall star and former friend Shatta Wale.

The atmosphere was charged with energy as students and fans jammed to the tune. Videos of the event spread across social media, sparking reactions.

Sarkodie's decision to perform Megye Wo Girl was particularly noteworthy given his history with Shatta Wale. The two have had a tumultuous relationship, marked by public disagreements and diss tracks aimed at each other.

Sarkodie's My Advice remains one of the most notable diss records stemming from their past misunderstandings. However, the rapper's performance of their collaborative hit suggested a gesture of goodwill.

Fans online were quick to share their thoughts, many interpreting Sarkodie's performance as a sign that he still holds respect and affection for Shatta Wale despite their past conflicts.

Sarkodie sets tongues wagging with performance

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kofibonna said:

@sarkodie and @_shattawalenima make a best pair. Respekt✌️❤️‍

Yhaa_Queen said:

It's shatta wale who doesn't like Sark. Mmm

Kobi_Stereo_ reacted:

That song still sounds fresh

StonelessGh said;

Shatta made this song a timeless hit

Sarkodie and Xlimkid collab on track

Yen.com.gh also reported on Sarkodie teasing a collaboration with young artiste Xlimkid by sharing a snippet of a song they have done together on X.

The hip-hop tune featured a hard beat with Xlimkid on the hook and the melodic chorus, while Sarkodie laid one of his trademark lyrical rap verses.

The short version of the unreleased song excited many fans, who marvelled at how good the music sounded and praised the two artists for their collab.

