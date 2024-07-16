Beeztrap took to X (formerly Twitter) to express excitement at Sarkodie performing Amen at the recent Kwapong Hall Week

The young musician shared a video of Sarkodie performing Amen, a song he was featured on and expressed interest in performing the song with him

In the comments section of Beeztrap's post, fans had their fingers crossed and hoped Beeztrap's wish would become a reality soon

Fast-rising young Ghanaian musician Beeztrap has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express his excitement over Sarkodie's performance of the song Amen during Kwapong Hall Week on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Beeztrap, who is featured on the track, shared a video of the performance and showed interest in performing the song with Sarkodie in the future.

Upcoming singer Bezztrap and veteran Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie Photo Source: sarkodie, beeztrapkotm

In the comments section of Beeztrap's post, fans expressed their hopes that Beeztrap's wish would come true soon. Some suggested that Sarkodie should perform the hit song with Beeztrap at his annual Rapperholic concert.

Sarkodie, a prominent figure in the music industry, has a history of performing with young artistes, especially at his Rapperholic concert. This event has become a significant event in the Ghanaian entertainment calendar.

Fans have expressed excitement about the possibility of Beeztrap joining Sarkodie on stage for a live performance of Amen. The song, which is off Sarkodie's The Championship EP, has become a favourite among fans since its release.

Fans want Beeztrap and Sarkodie performing together

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

BRhadycal said:

I thought you gon pull up for stage cos Xlimkid showed up ..the way e no pain me

Quophieparadise said:

Bro, I should’ve been there. I’m sure the next performance you then Sark go do, ago dey there live to witness greatness

Larbi_SarkCess wrote:

Rapperholic we blaze there

Sarkodie also performed song which features Shatta Wale

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Sarkodie performed his hit song Megye Wo Girl, which features Shatta Wale, at the University Of Ghana's Kwapong Hall on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

The rapper's performance excited the crowd, who jammed to the song and sang the lyrics word for word.

Videos of the performance have circulated online, and it generated reactions as Sarkodie and Shatta Wale have had their differences in the past.

