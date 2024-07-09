Sarkodie teased a collaboration with young artiste Xlimkid by sharing a snippet of a song they have done together on X (formerly Twitter)

The hip-hop tune featured a hard banging beat with Xlimkid featuring on the hook and delivered a melodic chorus, while Sarkodie laid one of his trademark lyrical rap verses

The short version of the unreleased song excited many fans who expressed marvel at how good the music sounded and praised the two artistes

Ghanaian rap legend Sarkodie recently delighted fans by teasing a new collaboration with rising star Xlimkid on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The rap maestro shared a snippet of their upcoming track, igniting excitement among music lovers.

Sarkodie and Xlimkid Photo Source: Sarkodie

Source: Instagram

The brief clip featured a hard-hitting beat that immediately caught listeners' attention. Xlimkid's melodious chorus blended well with Sarkodie's signature lyrical prowess.

As the snippet made rounds on social media, fans quickly expressed their enthusiasm. Listeners marvelled at the chemistry between the two artistes, praising the song's melody and impressive production quality.

Many folks were in love with Xlimkid's vocal ability, while others could not get over Sarkodie's aggressive flow.

Sarkodie and Xlimkid excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

GhanaYesu_ said:

The Goat and the future!

Sarkodiebalaw said:

Eeeiii Obidi dey rap oo herr

joerahh commented:

why do people compare M. to the King? this guy is far gone..it will any rapper in GH about 49 years to get to this level

Antwi_david1 said:

I was counting on my flaws now I count digits

KAfriyie4 commented:

How many times yall watched this tho? My 74th time tho

wanlovkhalifa said:

This is what y’all wanted right?? Here’s the Sarkess story!!! Go F with it

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

