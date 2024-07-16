Shatta Wale is set to perform at this year's University of Ghana Artiste Night event

This comes a few weeks after a concert he was billed to perform at on the university campus was cancelled

The announcement has brought back memories of Shatta Wale's rift with the school's authorities

YEN.com.gh spoke with entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about Shatta Wale's upcoming gig and the backstory behind it

In June this year, the University of Ghana's Dean of Students called off a show on campus with Shatta Wale as the headliner.

The musician expressed his disappointment and anger at the authorities, alleging that Stonebwoy, who had a show on the same day, was behind his flop.

Shatta Wale has announced a new show on campus, triggering flashbacks of the cancelled event.

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale. Photo source: Instagram/ShattaWaleNima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale confirms performance

On Instagram, Shatta Wale shared his readiness to perform at the 66th edition of the University of Ghana SRC Artiste Night.

The event will crown a packed itinerary of student-led activities, including a health screening and a debate competition.

"It's all about the UG SRC Artiste Night. It's going to be lit. Come watch your boy perform," Shatta Wale confirmed in his video drop.

Some fans thronged the comments section to share their memories of Shatta Wale's previous fiasco, while others expressed their anticipation for the newly announced show.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about Shatta Wale's upcoming gig, entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh said:

"The universe has a funny way of giving people what they want at the right time. What they were fighting over was just for a hall. This is for the entire student body. Sometimes, the fight is unnecessary. I wish he'd learn from this and not attend every issue with extreme emotions."

Sarkodie, King Promise and Darkovibes billed for Olympics 2024

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the French Embassy in Ghana confirmed Sarkodie's performance at this year's Olympic Games in France after the rapper's DJ broke the news prematurely.

A representative from the embassy clarified that Ghanaian stars King Promise and Darkovibes will join Sarkodie for a specially curated African Fan Zone.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh