Congregants of the Divine Healers Church (TDHC) have demonstrated for the removal of their head pastor, Apostle Isaac Kwabena Adade.

According to them, the head pastor of the church has overstayed his term, refusing to leave for another person to take over.

Members of the Divine Healers Church protest against their pastor for allegedly overstaying his term in the church. Photo credit: The Divine Healer's Church/Facebook.

In a video circulating on social media, the church members claimed the pastor had served for more than 20 years, and it was time for him to be replaced.

It’s unclear what exactly the man of God did to warrant this action from his church members; however, they seemed determined to get him out.

Clad in red and black outfits, the congregants thronged the premises of the church to demand the sacking of Apostle Adade.

The protest, dubbed "Save TDHC Demonstration", was held on Sunday, April 27, 2025, and it was attended by the elders and youth of the church.

Some members of the Divine Healers Church poses for a group picture after a service. Photo credit: Photo credit: The Divine Healer's Church/Facebook.

Save for the timely intervention of the police, who were called to provide security at the church, the protesters would have probably entered the building to drag the pastor out while service was ongoing.

Apostle Isaac Kwabena Adade reportedly took over as head pastor of the church following the demise of the founder many years ago.

Mixed reactions to the TDHC members' protest

The protest by the congregants of the Divine Healers Church has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Below is the video of the church members protesting for the removal of their head pastor:

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@believe urself said:

"Someone built his own church, you guys want him to resign, moyare."

@josef gypsy replied:

"He didn't build the church.The founder is deceased."

@sirbandigo also said:

"Politics everywhere, even in the church? Why not pray to God to take him out of that position? Or does this have nothing to do with prayers?"

@Akua Sika Couture commented:

"Since when did church members start protesting against a pastor, eerrhh asem oo."

@Jay Gray also commented:

"I thought it was presidents who don't want to leave office, ei asofuo nso kaho?"

@jungleboi wrote:

"They collect your money and still needs a change for the collector."

Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah bans church members

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Ghanaian pastor, Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah, banned his church members from listening to three bloggers.

In a video, the man of God, named GhPage and Ekuonaba TV as the two main bloggers, he cautioned his congregants against following their content.

According to him, the bloggers used their platforms to churn out false information about him.

Many who came across the video took to the comment section to share their views.

Source: YEN.com.gh