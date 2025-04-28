Ghanaian actor Bill Asamoah expanded his food business after a few months of venturing into the food industry

Bill Asamoah made the official announcement on Instagram, stating the new fufu joint at a prime location in Accra

Some social media users have commented on the trending photos and videos on Instagram

Ghanaian actor Bill Asamoah has emerged as one of the few male celebrities successfully running a food business in Ghana.

Well-known for his impressive filmography, Bill Asamoah has starred in over fifty movies, primarily in the Twi dialect, captivating audiences across the nation.

Bill Asamoah opens a new fufu joint in Accra. Photo credit: @billasamoah.

His food joint, located in a bustling area of Accra, specialises in mouthwatering fried rice, famously referred to as "Check Check," a beloved dish originating from the vibrant city of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Employing clever marketing strategies, Bill Asamoah claimed that his culinary offerings evoke nostalgia in individuals from Kumasi, as he uses the original recipes that delight their taste buds.

Recently, the Chief Executive Officer of Ashtown Chek Chek has diversified his menu to include not only jollof rice but also an assortment of sandwiches, appealing to a broader clientele.

In a move that has resonated well with his customers, Bill Asamoah has introduced a unique Sunday special featuring traditional fufu and rice balls, a staple in many Ghanaian households. This initiative has won him the trust and loyalty of many Ghanaians, who appreciate the authentic flavours and quality of his dishes.

Bill Asamoah poses in front of his food joint

The founder of Ashtown Chek Chek looked dapper long-sleeved shirt and matching trousers paired with custom-made sandals to complete his look.

Ghanaian food blogger Nomad Williams was spotted with his black earthenware pot to give his honest review after enjoying his fried rice.

Check out the photos below:

Bills Asamoah expands his food joint

Ghanaian actor Bill Asamoah has shared a video of the location of his new fufu joint, Ashtown Nkwanpa, on Instagram.

The handsome and talented actor has impressed his fans after opening new branches in different locations in Accra.

The Instagram video is below:

