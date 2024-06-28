Kyekyeku: Pretty Lady Meets Ghanaian Actor, Says He Is Her Crush
- Kyekyeku met pretty content creator Nessa, and in the video, she revealed that she was crushing on the actor
- In the hilarious video, Kyekyeku was stunned after hearing the pretty, light-skinned lady express how she felt about him and had a look of shock on her face
- In the comments section of the video, many social media users dropped funny comments about Kyekyeku's reaction
Popular actor Kyekyeku was taken by surprise when content creator Nessa revealed her crush on him in a video that quickly went viral.
The amusing encounter has captured the attention of many social media users, who found Kyekyeku's reaction both genuine and entertaining.
In the video, Kyekyeku could be seen engaging in a casual conversation with Nessa, a light-skinned and attractive content creator. During their chat, Nessa admitted her feelings for Kyekyeku and said he was her crush, leaving the actor visibly stunned.
This confession sparked reactions from social media users. The comments section of the video was filled with humorous remarks from Ghanaians. Many found Kyekyeku's stunned expression amusing. Others also noted that Nessa was most likely joking as she was the jovial and friendly type.
Kyekyeku and Nessa spark reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
tactman19 said:
Afei na aduru kyekyeku .. ego reach kyinkyinatwan so soon
JOHNNY commented:
Person wey Steve mention your name as his girlfriend no,see what you are doing ryt now✌️✌️
Chairman 3cedis said:
This girl and trend eeiiii, after kyekyeku she will go for lilwin
D’niel 856937 said:
Atemuda go get u
Kyekyeku's TV3 interview
In another story, Kyekyeku, in an interview on The Afternoon Show on TV3, surprised Ghanaians when he spoke fluent English throughout the interview.
The actor, who mostly speaks Twi in his movies and skits, answered every question from the hosts in an articulate manner.
Kyekyeku was on a media tour at the time to promote the premiere of his 1957 film, which premiered at the National Theatre in Accra on April 27, 2024.
