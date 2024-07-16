Kumawood actor Wayoosi has composed a song for National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential aspirant John Dramani Mahama for his campaign

In the song, he called out incumbent president Nana Akufo-Addo for not fulfilling the promises he made in his 2020 manifesto

The song has caused a stir on social media as many shared their views on the lyrics

Diminutive Ghanaian actor Wayoosi composed a powerful song for John Dramani Mahama's campaign for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

Wayoosi composed a song for Mahama's campaign

In the emotional song, Wayoosi highlighted the struggles of Ghanaians and how they were all caused by the incumbent president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He noted that Akufo-Addo had disgraced many Ghanaians and had not fulfilled any of the promises he made in his 2020 manifesto.

The chorus of the song highlighted the fact that the president had betrayed many Ghanaians and called on Mr Mahama to come into power to save Ghanaians and the country.

Below is a video of the song Wayoosi composed for Mahama.

Reactions to Wayoosi's campaign song for Mahama

Many people in the comment section discussed Kumawood actor Agya Koo's campaign song for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's bid in the 2024 presidential elections.

Wayoosi composes a powerful song for John Dramani Mahama ahead of 2024 elections

cherrys_essentials said:

"He himself resembles Nana Addo difference na skin tone o"

bonzaba_quame_forsure said:

"I like the Agya Koo vibe he’s using but still we’re voting for NANA KWAME BEDIAKO"

dkbghana said:

"Which corner video this? Is he hiding from NPP?"

_odogwuu_ said:

"Someone who still wears children's dress shouldn't even be allowed to vote"

partynextdoor_gh said:

"We all want Npp out..but what is this song"

jay2junior said:

"No his fault because Mahama supported him with money when he was very sick years ago"

akosua_kwarteng1 said:

"He forgot that Nana Addo will not contest again, so instead of Bawumia he's still mentioning Nana. Ei boi afe yi I go sleep well on 7th December. I have no business with any elections. Each one for himself...."

nanaboateng579 said:

"You anyone from Npp insulting or cursing this Artists who has endorsed Ndc and Jonh Mahama?But if it’s was a musician wey endorsed Npp,you see insults upon insult..That makes Npp a noble and great Npp ever.#It’s Possible ⚪️"

Great Ampong said he's not been paid to do a campaign song yet

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Great Ampong denied suggestions that he has been paid to record a campaign song for the 2024 elections.

According to him, his doors are open for such a venture, but no political party has approached him with an offer so far.

He pointed out that he is still a sympathiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party but will not compromise on the business side of his career to do things for free.

