Ras Nene's skit-making colleague, Shifo, has opened up about his relationship with the renowned actor

Shifo established that he had been friends with Ras Nene for over 20 years, making people think they were brothers

He shared some of Dr Likee's selfless acts and traits, which have skyrocketed his movie empire

Ghanaian comedian and Youtuber Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Dr Likee or Akabenenezer, continues to enjoy significant praise from his colleagues.

In a recent interview, the comedian's colleague Shifo opened up about how their relationship, which started over 20 years ago, still holds strong.

Shifo's testimonial about Dr Likee has impressed Njmeorus fans, who took to social media to praise his leadership.

Shifo recounts how his relationship with Dr Likee

Speaking to Zionfelix, Shifo established that Ras Nene has always been a pillar of support behind him and other colleagues.

According to him, Dr Likee, who has worked with top stars like Nana Ama McBrown, influenced him to foray into acting. Shifo praised Ras Nene's consistent efforts to ensure directors and executives feature him and give him his due.

"We've become like brothers. We've never fought. When he gets angry, I try to calm myself down. WhenI get angry, he also calms down."

Dr Likee has become a force behind several success stories, especially from the Kumawood community. Shifo said the actor owes his success to his experiences in life before fame.

"He knows life. He knows what hunger is. You can never know who will become your helper in the future," Shifo explained.

That has been Dr Likee's mantra, helping him foster the careers of several top stars, including Kyekyeku, who produced his first movie 1957 this year.

Shifo added that discipline is an effective asset in Dr. Likee's toolbox, helping him fuel the careers of his cronies.

Netizens react to Shifo's recent interview

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shifo's account of his relationship with Dr Likee.

@core66thunder said:

I like where he said, “Dr. Likee knows how it feels to be hungry.”

@Virginboy50 wrote:

I feel Dr Like is naturally a good and kind person. Lots of people keep praising him

@iamNotime noted:

That is the way to go. Look out for a brother. He should pay with loyalty.

Sobolo talks about how Dr Likee changed his life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported popular Ghanaian actor Sobolo, in an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, opened up about his rise to fame, crediting his career trajectory to veteran actor Dr Likee, also known as Ras Nene.

Sobolo recounted his early struggles in the acting scene, detailing how he faced constant rejections and snubs from directors despite his efforts to secure roles.

