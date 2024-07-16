TikToker Asantewaa shared memorable pictures from the dedication celebration for her baby son that was held in the US

She and her son were clad in white, and in the caption of the Instagram post, she said the event was successful

Many people congratulated her, while others gushed over photos from the celebration

TikToker and actress Asantewaa shared adorable pictures from the dedication party of her lovely son, which was held in the US.

Asantewaa's son's dedication party

Asantewaa shared some memorable pictures from her son's dedication, the little boy she unveiled on Mother's Day 2024. One of the slides contained a picture of the little boy's back view.

The other slides showed her stunning outfit and the exquisite buffet of meals served at the dedication party.

Clad in white, the famous TikToker wrote a powerful message in the caption of the Instagram post by saying that her adorable son was the best thing she had held, considering everything she had held in this life.

She talked about her love for her son and noted that it was forever. Concluding her caption, she showed joy in having a successful dedication, which was evident in the pictures she shared.

"Once again, “for everything my hands have held, the best by far is you my son” I LOVE YOU FOREVER A successful Dedication!!" Asntewaa wrote in the Instagram caption.

Below are the adorable pictures from the dedication of Asantewaa's son in the US.

Reactions to the photos of Asantewaa's son's dedication

The comment section was filled with lovely messages from people congratulating Asantewaa on her son's dedication. Others also talked about how beautiful she looked for the event, while critics had something to say about her gele and corset dress.

The comments to the post sighted on Asantewaa's Instagram are below:

osei__felicia said:

"The Lord is indeed a good Lord❤️"

tracey_boakye said:

"Baby Maame ❤️"

___cookie_xx said:

"I looove your look❤️❤️"

flawlessbynicky_ said:

"This your Gele @_asantewaaaa_ I can tell that you didn’t come to play!"

eddys_mumama said:

"Congratulations sis, but your gele yi de3 "

caroline_zeal said:

"Asantewaa who sewed your dress for you and the gele it’s not giving kraa "

i_am_xorlali said:

"Let me just pray my prayer and go, God please as you have remembered @_asantewaaaa_ please remember me too. Amen Congratulations Obaaaa ❤️"

classydonymillinery said:

"Asantewaa is that the gele style or you wore it that way "

Beautiful photos from the plush baby shower of Asantewaa in Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Asantewaa shared beautiful pictures from her baby shower that was held in Ghana before she took off to the US to deliver her baby.

The photos showed actress Roselyn Ngissah praying for her and celebrating with TikToker Felicia Osei, close friends and family members. Many people gushed over the pictures while others congratulated her.

