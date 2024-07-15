A beautiful Ghanaian lady who recently got married to her childhood sweetheart has disclosed how long they dated

In a trending TikTok video, the bride named Mimi said they dated for 18 years before they decided to legitimise their union

Many online peeps who watched the trending praised the beautiful lady for her patience while also congratulating her

A Ghanaian lady has finally walked down the aisle after dating her husband for close to two decades.

In a video posted on TikTok by @deebee_makeup, the lady, whose name was mentioned as Mimi, said she had been dating her husband for 18 solid years before eventually tying the knot.

Mimi, the beautiful Ghanaian bride who dated her husband for 18 years before finally getting married. Photo credit: @deebee_makeup

Some unconfirmed narrations in the comment section of the video indicated that Mimi and her now husband started dating in their Junior High School days and have remained loyal to each other.

Throughout this period, the lady and her now husband weathered the storm together, overcoming several obstacles on their way to holy matrimony.

From the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, some voices, probably from the bridal team, could not believe it when Mimi disclosed how long she had been waiting and longing for her wedding day.

"We dated for 18 years. 18 years dating, is it not wonderful?" she rhetorically asked.

"You have been dating for how long, 18 or 8?" a male filming the club probed for clarity.

Mimi, looking elegant and beautiful in her white wedding gown, answered in the affirmative that she and her husband had been together for 18 years.

Netizens praise and congratulate bride Mimi

Netizens who changed on the trending video posted by @deebee_makeup, which had clocked over 26.8k likes and 745 comments as of the time of filing this report, praised and congratulated the bride.

@Nana Ama Owusua Agyeman wrote:

"Really, the bride look so young and she is been dating for 18 yrs."

@Nathan.Berry also wrote:

"18yrs??..lady u deserve 4million dollar ring."

@Akuapapabi_pretty said:

"you made her look sooo beautiful."

@per queen dazzy also said:

"Only Ewe girls can wait for a guy like this oooo, we are bless and humble, sister congratulations."

@pricylade commented:

"Eih congratulations madam Miriam."

