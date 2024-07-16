In a video, Hajia Bintu flaunted her no-makeup look alongside her appearance with makeup on, showing that she could pull off both

The first part of the video showed the curvaceous socialite in her raw state, showing the beauty of her elegant black skin

In the comments section, social media users picked the look they liked best, with some preferring her natural and others with makeup

Popular Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu amazed her followers with a video showing off her natural beauty and makeup skills.

The video, which has gone viral, highlighted her ability to look pretty both without makeup and with her face fully made up.

Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu flaunting her natural and artificial appearance. Photo source: hajiabintu

Source: Instagram

The first part of the video showed Hajia Bintu without any makeup, displaying her elegant black skin in its natural state. Her flawless skin and confident demeanour drew admiration from many netizens, who appreciated her raw beauty.

In the second part of the video, Hajia Bintu transformed her look by adding lengthy eyelashes and artificial accessories. This glamorous makeover enhanced her features, presenting her as a polished and sophisticated figure.

The contrast between her two looks demonstrated her versatility.

Many Ghanaians flocked to the video's comments section to share their thoughts on which look they preferred. Some praised her natural appearance, valuing its simplicity. Others preferred her with makeup, impressed by her elegance.

Hajia Bintu sparks debate with appearance

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users about Haija Bintu's natural and made-up looks.

feliciamensah672 said:

"A person who brought makeup deserves an awardbeautiful"

jamessumra commented:

"Wow a little bit of makeup did this?"

bigkaywa20 said:

"Wanim ne wo hwene nientoma kata ade3 so ampa"

sachmoephlanagan wrote:

"We gotta tell our women that what God gave them is enough! ❤️"

Hajia Bintu flaunts natural body at the gym

YEN.com.gh also reported on a video showing Hajia Bintu at the gym trying to keep her body in shape, with Ghanaians impressed with how blessed she was.

The socialite, who was rocking a tight workout outfit that helped accentuate her figure, was spotted admiring herself in a mirror at the gym.

In the comments section of the video, many people commended the actress for her natural body and praised her for staying in shape.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh