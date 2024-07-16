Shatta Bandle Looks Handsome As He Gets New Haircut In Video: "You Are Looking Good"
- In a video, Shatta Bandle visited the barbershop, got a fresh new cut, and looked handsome in his new hairdo
- The diminutive social media sensation had the top of his hair braided with a taper fade and designs on the sides
- The video sparked reactions from Shatta Bandle's fans, who complimented his look and called him handsome
Diminutive social media sensation Shatta Bandle turned heads as he visited the barbershop and got a fresh haircut.
In a video that has gone viral, he showed off his stylish hairdo while seated in the barber's seat.
The haircut saw the top of his hair braided while the sides were given a taper fade, adding to the clean and polished look. To complete the style, the sides were decorated with designs, giving the haircut a unique look.
The video sparked reactions from fans who flooded the comments with compliments, praising his new appearance as handsome and stylish.
Shatta Bandle was all smiles as he seemed pleased with the hairdo.
The self-proclaimed richest man in Africa has been working on his looks recently. Days ago, Bandle visited the dentist and had his trademark missing teeth replaced with new ones.
Shatta Bandle's new look impresses many
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
amina_ami49 said:
"Smile abi u get new teeth"
@junior Spirito wrote:
"those who was waiting for shatta bundle to open his mouth Abeg lets gather here"
web3trend commented:
"only for you to reach home and your mom send you back to cut everything"
Tijomina wrote:
"Hide your girlfriends ooooo Bandle is in town"
Umayalambo3 said:
"He's low-key looking cute in this hairstyle. It is left with heaight"
Shatta Bandle flaunts cash, shows off new teeth
YEN.com.gh also reported on a clip showing Shatta Bandle flaunting his teeth as he smiled brightly and counted stacks of cash.
The popular socialite recently got his missing teeth replaced by Dr Louisa, the wife of Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy.
The video sparked reactions from social media users, who were impressed by the work done to improve Shatta Bandle's teeth.
