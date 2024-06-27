Hajia Bintu, in a video, was spotted at the gym trying to keep her body in shape, and many Ghanaians were impressed with how blessed she was

The socialite, who was rocking a tight workout outfit that brought out her figure and admired herself in a mirror at the gym

In the comments section of the video, many people commended the actress for her natural body and praised her for staying in shape

Ghanaian social media personality Hajia Bintu has impressed many Ghanaians with a recent gym workout video. In the video, she could be seen working out in a tight outfit that highlighted her figure. She took a moment to admire herself in the mirror, showing confidence in her natural body.

Hajia Bintu at the gym Photo Source: hajia_bintu

Source: TikTok

Many social media have praised her for her dedication to staying in shape. The comments section of the video was filled with admiration for her natural physique and commitment to fitness. Fans were particularly impressed by her healthy and natural look.

The comments section of the video was flooded with praises for the actress. Many Ghanaians commended Bintu for her natural body and applauded her for maintaining her fitness.

Some folks claimed that she was one of the few natural celebrities left, as many popular stars were getting work done on their bodies. Hajia Bintu's figure has always captivated Ghanaians.

Hajia Bintu sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

paul88 said:

When others are busy buying it with plenty money, God has given it to you free of charge,

Official Billionaire 24/7 said:

She’s not BBL girl wai go and watch her videos well

opticalgh wrote:

Pls I want to exercise for flat Tommy.how much will it cost for that

Portia Asare flaunts curves

In another story, Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng recently shared a video online, giving fans a 360-degree look at her beauty.

Even though she wore a loose dress, the actress' shapely figure was still prominent as she twisted and turned in the video.

The video has triggered reactions from her followers, some of whom are asking if her curves are natural.

Source: YEN.com.gh