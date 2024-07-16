The French National Day event was held at the French Embassy in Accra last weekend

A host of celebrities and political figures were present at the annual event to celebrate with the French dignitaries in Ghana

A video of Black Sherif showcasing his Adowa moves as he arrived at the event has got social media talking

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Black Sherif was among the distinguished personalities who converged on the French Embassy in Accra on Saturday, July 13, 2024, to celebrate the French National Day event.

Black Sherif does Adowa dance at the French Embassy

A video of Black Sherif’s grand entrance at the French National Day event has gone viral on social media. The video captures the musician’s excitement as a cultural group welcomed him on the red carpet at the private event at the French Embassy in Accra.

After hearing the group serenade him with their cultural music, Black Sherif joined the celebration and showcased his Adowa dance in front of a few people on the red carpet.

The musician, spotting an all-black attire and dark sunglasses, comfortably moved around as bystanders recorded and cheered him on for his efforts.

The sight of Black Sherif dancing sparked laughter among Ghanaians on social media. Many expressed amusement at the musician’s dance moves.

Below is the video of Black Sherif doing the Adowa dance at the French Embassy in Accra:

Reactions to the video of Black Sherif doing the Adowa dance at the French Embassy

Black Sherif opens up about second studio album, reveals it is dropping soon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif announced that his second studio album, Iron Boy, was in its final stages and could be released soon.

The Ghanaian musician shared this news at the TGMA Industry Mixer event on Saturday, July 13, 2024, where he also received an award.

The new album would follow his successful debut album, The Villain I Never Was, released in 2022.

