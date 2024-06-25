22-year-old musician Black Sherif is one of Ghana's most highly rated young popstars

A video of the multi-talented Black Sherif showcasing his dance moves before fame has popped up online

Scores of fans took to social media to express their admiration for Black Sherif and his ability to entertain fans

Ghanaian rapper and singer Black Sherif, who recently released his fourth single of the year, Kilos Milos, continues to enjoy a lot of traction in the media.

An old video of the musician showcasing fire dance moves with a group of young dancers has popped up online.

Fans flooded social media with their funny reactions, extolling Black Sherif's ability to entertain his fans.

Black Sherif brags about his dancing skills

The video of Black Sherif dancing in his high school days elicited a hilarious reaction from the Ghanaian superstar on Twitter.

Commenting on the viral video, Black Sherif dared Chris Brown, one of the best choreographers in the world, for a dance battle.

Black Sherif's hilarious reaction to the old video of him dancing cracked up numerous fans who admire his playful personality.

Fans react to Black Sherif's dance video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Black Sherif's old dancing video from high school.

@ffokncarlos said:

chale people dey change o. imagine you went to shs with this guy and you find out about the kind of music he makes now

@1957_Rick wrote:

So are there still people who don’t believe Blacko is 23. Guy is so gifted losers doubt how a young boy can be so so talented

@MorpheusDoomz commented:

What a blacko

@_prinz_diz added:

Blacko en dressing di3 no be today e start oo

Black Sherif wows Wyclef with his outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 22-year-old had unveiled a dapper all-black round-neck puffer jacket, a black waist trainer, a short shirt, and black trousers in a video to roll out his new song Kilos Milos.

Internationally renowned musician and former Fugees member Wyclef Jean expressed significant admiration for Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif's latest fashion statement.

