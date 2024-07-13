GWR: Dance-A-Thon Enters Day 2 As Ghanaian Man Proudly Displays Adowa Dance Moves
- Boakye Fredrick, a Ghanaian man attempting to break the world record for the longest dance by an individual has entered day 2 of his quest
- Fredrick commenced his dance-a-thon on Thursday, July 11, 2024, and hopes to dance for seven days
- Netizens who saw the video have received his attempt with mixed reactions as some have lauded him for the attempt while others who are still reeling from Chef Smith's heartbreak were unperturbed
Boakye Fredrick, a determined Ghanaian man, is on course to break the world record for the longest dance by an individual.
He commenced the quest on Thursday, July 11, 2024, and hopes to sing for seven days.
Fredrick, who had been jamming to popular Ghanaian songs, switched from modern dance to traditional moves.
In a video, he moved his hands and feet rhythmically as he danced the popular adowa dance.
Many who thronged the dance-a-thon venue to support Fredrick could not conceal their pride as they cheered him on
Netizens divided over Frederick's dance-a-thon attempt
Unlike previous Guinness World Record attempters who received the full support of the nation, Fredrick's attempt has been received with mixed reactions.
Some have thrown their weight behind him, while others are unperturbed and sceptical, following Chef Smith's cook-a-thon scam.
@Amoatemaa Bediide Daisy wrote:
"Guinness world records pls do you know this man?"
@LadyMaud-1 wrote:
"Unemployment in Ghana is bringing problems paa oo, another smith."
@ohemaaesikarison wrote:
"Pls ooooo did they approve before you started hmmmmmm."
@Kobby_flex1 wrote:
"Congratulations to chef Smith."
@Nana YAA wrote:
"Boss have you being approved????"
@Adoma wrote:
"Have u applied ??? We have to be sure."
Source: YEN.com.gh
