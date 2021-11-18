Afia Schwar Lists top 6 Prominent Ghanaian Men Who Smell Good; Video Pops up

Afia Schwar has compiled a list of her top 6 who smell like nice

Fada Dickson is number one on her list

The controversial star also stated that male public figures who are not on her list should go get perfumes

Self-acclaimed queen of comedy, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwar has shared her list of top 5 prominent Ghanaian men who have a good smell in a new video.

Afia Schwar shared on her Tiktok a homemade video of herself which she lists in no particular order her top 6 male public figures who smell like expensive colognes.

Fada Dickson

The managing director of the Despite Media Group, Fada Dickson, was first to be mentioned on Afia's list. She noted that Fadda Dickson has about 4000 different brands of perfumes.

Bola Ray

The CEO of EIB Network, Bola Ray was also mentioned in the list. Afia Schwar disclosed in the video that Bola has a very good smell and leaves the scent of people who come in contact with him.

Kwasi Kyei Darwkah aka KKD

Ghana's fashion impresario, KKD made it to the list. The classic man who is known for his unique fashion sense is said to have a very good smell around him.

Owusu Bempah

Ghanaian Prophet Rev Owusu Benmpah is also one of the prominent men who smell good as stated by Afia Schwar. According to her, the smell from Owusu Bempah is so refreshing and leaves a lasting memory.

Sammy Awuku

Head of the National Lottery Authority, Sammy Awuku is said to have a presence with his smell.

Former President John Dramani Mahama

According to Afia Schwar, Former President John Mahama is one of the top 6 men in Ghana who smells good!

