Black Sherif has hit 1 million subscribers on video streaming platform YouTube with just 67 videos uploaded to his channel

The musician had his first massive YouTube hit just three years ago with his song 'First Sermon' which racked up 4.2 million views

Black Sherif has released just one album since breaking out into the music scene but is gearing up to release his sophomore project soon

Popular Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has reached one million subscribers on YouTube with only 67 videos uploaded.

This significant milestone comes just three years after breaking into the music industry.

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has now amassed one million subscribers on YouTube. Photo Source: blacksherif

Source: Instagram

In 2021, Black Sherif, whose real name is Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, became a viral sensation with his hit First Sermon. The song garnered 4.2 million views, establishing him as a notable figure in the Ghanaian music scene.

This initial success laid the groundwork for his ongoing popularity. He subsequently released songs like Second Sermon and Kwaku the Traveller.

Since his breakthrough, Black Sherif has released only one album, The Villain I Never Was. This album cemented his place as one of the most promising young artists in the industry.

Black Sherif is preparing to release his second album, Iron Boy. He has recently hinted at the imminent release of this highly anticipated project. Fans are eagerly awaiting to hear what new musical directions the project will take.

His recent release, Kilos Milos, has given fans a fair idea of how the album may sound. Black Sherif now has more YouTube subscribers than industry seniors like Stonebwoy and Medikal.

Black Sherif's success gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

saybongo said:

"No competition"

KyeiKusi1 commented:

"Congratulations to him"

yaw_devil commented:

"That was so fast for Sherif"

Black Sherif shows off dance moves

In a similar story by YEN.com.gh, the French National Day event was held at the French Embassy in Accra last weekend.

A host of celebrities and political figures were present at the annual event to celebrate with the French dignitaries in Ghana.

A video of Black Sherif showcasing his Adowa moves as he arrived at the big event has got social media users talking.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh