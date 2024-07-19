Code Micky, in a hilarious video he shared on his TikTok page, visited a barbershop for a haircut and lamented about the hair dye that was used on him

Describing his experience, the social media sensation said beauty did not come easy and humorously narrated the pain caused by the dye and alcohol used

At the end of the video, the pain seemed worth it as he looked dapper in his fresh taper fade hairstyle, with the video sparking funny reactions from netizens

Ghanaian social media sensation Code Micky has left netizens in stitches after he shared a hilarious video on his TikTok page, showing his visit to a barber shop for a haircut.

The video went viral on the platform, amassing thousands of views, likes, and comments.

In the video, Code Micky described his experience at the barber shop, focusing on the barber's use of a powerful hair dye. He humorously narrated the discomfort he felt due to the chemicals and alcohol the barber applied.

According to him, beauty did not come easy, calling the pain from the hair dye significant. Despite the discomfort, the video ended on a positive note.

Code Micky emerged with a fresh taper fade hairstyle, looking sharp and stylish. His followers appreciated the final look, and many shared their own humorous reactions to the video.

Code Micky sparks laughter with haircut video

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

The youngPriest said:

"Aswear adey feel code Mickey ruff"

.M reacted:

"Pain to pain to freshness sesen Eii codemicky"

Madriya also wrote:

"CodeMicky, haven’t you done enough???"

Code Micky laments Ghana's economy

YEN.com.gh also reported on Code Micky sharing a video lamenting the depreciation of the Ghana cedi and how it is affecting the cost of living.

The popular content creator complained in a video that the free fall of the currency was making the cost of goods and services skyrocket daily.

He mentioned that the current situation was making it hard for Ghanaians to save, adding that even when folks did save, it lost value quickly.

