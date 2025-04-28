Shatta Wale, in a video, recounted how he reacted after seeing Sarkodie's new haircut for the first time at an event

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has recounted his first impression after seeing his colleague Sarkodie's new haircut.

In a TikTok live interaction with fellow musician and social media personality Archipalago, the Shatta Movement leader noted that he informed Sarkodie of his intention to braid his hair when they met at an event.

Shatta Wale stated that his colleague complained about his regular visits to the barbershop. He shared that he was shocked when he saw that the Sarkcess Music record label owner had ditched his signature thick hair for a clean low cut.

The dancehall musician noted that he did not immediately recognise Sarkodie when the latter grabbed him at the event.

He said:

"I was shocked when I saw him (Sarkodie). He grabbed me first, so I asked who he was, and I looked at him and thought he was a visitor. I later noticed that it was him."

Shatta Wale also spoke about his current relationship with Sarkodie. He hinted that he and Sarkodie had mended their differences by stating that they were now business partners.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker said he teased Sarkodie when he saw him with the haircut at the event. He said that he was also surprised to see that his colleague had changed the colour of some parts of his head with hair dye.

Shatta Wale's remarks come after Sarkodie recently debuted a new haircut in a video of him interacting with the former and an individual at a private party. In the viral video, Shatta Wale was seen staring at Sarkodie in surprise while the rapper seemingly explained the new style.

Sarkodie’s previous hairstyle, which featured thick hair with a fade on the sides, has been replaced with a much lower cut. He also took off his trademark goatee and left a little moustache.

The two music heavyweights' interaction at the event marked their first public appearance together after their widely publicised fallout a few years ago.

Wale's remarks about Sarkodie's haircut stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sikafr3d)m commented:

"This is what we want, bro, because if you love Sarkodie, we, the Sark fans, will love you back 🙏🙏🙏."

AMG_KOJOGYAN said:

"Wale, wony3. You were laughing 😆 at him."

Samuel APOMASU Nimoh wrote:

"This is why we all love Shatta 😂😂😂."

kwappiahnie1 commented:

"But Shatta, you be feeling brother."

Sarkodie makes public appearance with coloured hair

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie made a public appearance with a bold, coloured hairstyle in a video that surfaced on social media.

The video showed the award-winning Ghanaian musician looking handsome as he and his entourage entered a plush building.

The video of Sarkodie making a public appearance with coloured hair garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

