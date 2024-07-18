Comedian Funny Face warmed the hearts of many of his followers when he dropped an exciting video on his Instagram page

The police officers cheered him as he made a strange walk and did the Ekow go-disway and go-datway challenge in a video

Many encouraged Funny Face to make more of these kind of videos and wished him well after recent personal troubles

Comedian and actor Funny Face got many people laughing hard when he shared a video of his visit to the Ghana Police Service headquarters.

Funny Face vibed with police officers

In the video, Funny Face did his usual strange walk that attracted the attention of some officers and staff at the Ghana Police Service headquarters.

The people cheered him as he walked while his videographer, Ekow, captured the memorable moment.

He then tried the viral Ekow go-disway and go-datway challenge with police officers who were dressed in their uniforms and seated under a tent at the car park.

In the caption of the post on his Instagram page, the comedian, who had suffered a mental health crisis in recent times, shared a motivational message. He wrote:

' GYE NYAME " Agye Ta ! ** GAME CHANGER *** I came I saw and I Conquered .. life is all abt time ... keep your head up and never give up in life !

Below is a video of Funny Face hanging out at the police headquarters:

Reactions to Funny Face's police video

Many people in the comment section expressed their happiness at seeing the embattled comedian in a good and joyful mood.

Others also expressed excitement about him going back to comedy again after seeing him trying to make the police and staff at the Ghana Police Service headquarters laugh as he interacted with them and made funny walking in the video.

The heartwarming comments from Ghanaians are below:

nana_hemaa_lee said:

"Wat God cannot do does not exist !!!happpy seeing u like this !!glory be to God"

vybrant_lyrical said:

"I love this man soo much ❤️He never allowed his enemies to bring him down after all the challenges"

iamkbagyeman said:

"Happy to see the new you. May the Lord be your strength in all do"

ctwumaisi said:

"Woow, its nice seeing our brother and Ghana Police make jokes together"

davidnanasei said:

"The walkings need to be studied in the university as a compulsory subject"

infiniteideasgh said:

"Glad to see you climbing back on the ladder of greatness"

selorm_me said:

"The bounce back will be greater than the setback..... This is beyond boundaries "

Funny Face drools at Ghana Police Shop ladies

YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face was delighted when he met three curvy ladies at the Ghana Police Shop and instructed Ekow to take a video of them.

In the caption, the Ghanaian comedian talked about his admiration for women in uniform and hinted at marrying one in future.

The video caused a stir on social media as many issued relationship advice to the embattled comedian while others were left in stitches.

