Code Micky, in a video he shared on his social media pages, lamented about the depreciation of the Ghana cedi and how it is affecting the cost of living

The popular content creator complained that the free fall of the currency was making the cost of goods and services skyrocket daily

He mentioned that the current situation was making it hard for Ghanaians to save, adding that even when folks manage to save, it loses value daily

Popular Ghanaian content creator Code Micky shared a video on his social media platforms expressing concern over the depreciation of the Ghana cedi.

He highlighted how the currency's decline makes daily life more expensive for Ghanaians.

Ghanaian content creator Photo Source: Code Micky

Source: Facebook

In his video, Code Micky explained that the falling value of the cedi has led to the prices of goods and services increasing rapidly. He pointed out that this situation makes it difficult for many Ghanaians to afford basic necessities. He added that the rising cost of living is putting a strain on household budgets and causing financial stress.

He also mentioned that the current economic situation makes it hard for people to save money. He lamented that those who manage to save find that the value of their savings decreases daily due to the cedi's depreciation, making it challenging for Ghanaians to build financial security.

Code Micky's video sparked reactions from many of his followers, who shared similar frustrations about their economic difficulties.

Ghanaians lament about hardships

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

@preko Ba said:

#code micki it’s about time what’s happening in Kenya must happen in Ghana if not saaa Ghanaians are just cowards #wake up Ghana youth

frimpz_infinity reacted:

Yet napo and bawumia said everything super fine

Richman said:

Between my savings account and I,I don’t know who is saving who

Napo's comments on Nkrumah get defended

In another story, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh's team has defended his controversial remarks about Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

Fiifi Boafo, the spokesperson for Prempeh, downplayed the comments, saying no disrespect was intended.

The NPP running mate had said President Akufo-Addo stood as Ghana's most impactful president.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh