Famed former contestant of Di Asa, Mama Gee, has reportedly passed away. The sad news was shared on TikTok by a former contestant of the reality show, Pandy.

In her TikTok post, Pandy, heartbroken over the loss, wrote a touching message to mourn her beloved co-former contestant.

"Aw Mama Gee of Di Asa fame is no more ooo. So mum, I'm not going to see you again, Mama Gee," she said with crying emojis accompanying the post.

It is unclear what caused the demise of the former contestant of the show; however, the news has left many of her friends, loved ones, and social media fans devastated.

Pandy's post has since gone viral and reached over 10,000 people as of the filing of this report, with over 6,000 likes and 3,000 comments.

Her family or Atinka TV, the media house that introduced Di Asa, has yet to release a statement confirming the news.

Watch a video of Mama Gee dancing below:

Mama Gee becomes 2nd runner up

Mama Gee was a beloved Ghanaian entertainer who gained national recognition as the first runner-up in the inaugural season of Di Asa, a popular reality TV show on Atinka TV that celebrates plus-size women through dance and cultural expression.

She was one of the popular contestants who put up their best in the Di Asa contest. Due to her efforts in the competition, she became visible and ended up as the second runner-up of the first season of the contest.

Netizens mourn Mama Gee

Netizens who saw the post about Mama Gee's passing were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section of the now-viral post.

@Baby 👶 face wrote:

"Eeiiiii what a painful world. Ah! I remember this woman Oooooo ahaha God why do soon in Di Asa oooo Mama Gee RIP."

@Queenie Abena wrote:

"Eiiii is this true??? Eii mama gee😭💔. This woman made me love Di asa oh during the 1st season, her dancing and jokes nu hmmm this world."

@Gift trendy 🛍️cloths wrote:

"Owwww Mama gee the woman who made me love watching Diasa."

@Sillim Diaries wrote:

"My SHS mate's mum."

@Bervlyn🇬🇭🇦🇪🇬🇪scianna wrote:

"Where are my asofan new station people we have lost our dear mummy."

@GHOSTING wrote:

"She made Atinka tv popular."

@Nanaadjwoablinks wrote:

"Oooh mama gee may her soul rest in perfect peace."

@Abena Genevieve wrote:

"Was hoping to see her on the season 8 launch .May her soul rest in perfect peace."

@Jeffter nelson wrote:

"I’m really sad, oh my Mama, She was soo lively with vibe."

