Thomas Partey has been ruled out of Arsenal's Champions League first-leg tie with PSG on Tuesday night

The Black Stars midfield enforcer needlessly picked up a yellow card against Real Madrid, which ruled him out of contention

His absence will be sorely missed as the Gunners chase a first appearance in the final since 2006

Thomas Partey will miss the first-leg semi-final encounter against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, April 29, a situation which could significantly affect Arsenal’s hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League final.

The 31-year-old, pivotal to the Gunners' impressive run through Europe's elite competition, will sit out the highly anticipated showdown at the Emirates Stadium after an untimely suspension.

Thomas Partey gestures with his hands during Arsenal's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on April 23, 2025. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Why Partey will miss the Arsenal vs PSG clash

Partey's unfortunate predicament stems from a needless altercation with Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos during Arsenal’s emphatic quarter-final triumph.

While the Ghanaian orchestrated the midfield with supreme authority over two legs, a moment of ill-judgment, resulting in a yellow card, proved costly, per Arsenal Insider.

Having accumulated three cautions across the tournament, Partey is now forced to watch from the sidelines.

Partey will be sorely missed

The absence of the Black Stars anchorman, who had consistently outclassed some of Europe's finest in the engine room, presents a massive void for Mikel Arteta to address.

Partey’s ability to break up play, dictate tempo, and transition swiftly from defence to attack had been instrumental, especially against sides that press aggressively.

How will Arsenal cope with Partey's absence

With the stakes soaring, Arteta faces a critical tactical conundrum.

The Spanish manager could recall Mikel Merino, who had been operating as a false nine for large portions of the second half of the season, back into his more natural role, provided he regains full fitness in time.

Alternatively, Arteta might opt for a bold move by entrusting the precociously talented Myles Lewis-Skelly with midfield duties in this crucial tie.

Arsenal coach calls for massive support

In a bid to galvanise his squad and energise the atmosphere, Arteta called on Arsenal supporters to surpass the electric environment they created against Real Madrid.

"If we want something special, we have to witness something we've never seen before," he declared, as quoted by beIN Sports.

PSG confident ahead of facing Partey-less Arsenal

Meanwhile, PSG arrive in North London buoyed by momentum and a growing reputation as giant-slayers.

Although they succumbed 2-0 to Arsenal earlier during the league phase of the competition, the French champions will feel emboldened.

Having dispatched Liverpool through a dramatic penalty shootout before ending Aston Villa’s fairy-tale journey at the quarter-final stage, the Parisians will be ready to right the wrongs of the past when they face a Partey-less Arsenal side.

Technically, Luis Enrique's men possess the tools to exploit Arsenal’s midfield reshuffle, particularly given their fluid attacking patterns and compact midfield pressing.

Man United icon suggests Partey's replacement

YEN.com.gh also reported that a former Manchester United star has tipped a £100 million-rated midfield maestro as the ideal successor to Thomas Partey at Arsenal.

The ex-Red Devil believes the highly-rated player would be a perfect addition should Partey part ways with the Gunners after half a decade.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh