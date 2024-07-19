In a video, SOS Hermann students were having lunch, and the quality of their food impressed many Ghanaians

In the video, the students had waakye with an assortment of items, making the food look rich and attractive

Many Ghanaians compared the quality of food at private schools to that of government schools in Ghana

A viral video of SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College students having lunch, captured by one of the students, has caught the attention of many Ghanaians.

SOS Hermann students eating waakye at school for lunch has many Ghanaians comparing private and public schools. Photo source: thosecalledcelebs

The video, which was widely shared on social media, showed students enjoying waakye, one of the most popular local dishes in Ghana, with various side items. The meal's presentation looked rich and attractive, impressing social media users.

In the video, students were seen with plates full of waakye, accompanied by tasty-looking accompaniments such as chicken, meat, octopus, garri, salad, and macaroni.

For many Ghanaians, the quality of the food has highlighted the high standards of the institution.

Ghanaians reacted quickly to the video, admiring the quality of food at the private school. Many compared it to the meals served in public schools, which have long been considered poor.

Many folks who reacted to the video used it as motivation to give their kids a better life.

SOS Hermann students' meal sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

lisalistic12 said:

"Reasons why I hustle for my kids.They can’t eat all the rubbish we ate in school.Waakye and Gas"

bensonednakukua wrote:

"This is the school Otumfo)'s daughter graduated from . It's an international school"

abla_sparklescreationz reacted:

"Somebody's wedding food o"

_safiasinare said:

"Eiii Octopus served in schoool ? , no be juju be that"

