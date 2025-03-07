Adom Kyei Duah's church member, in a video that has gone viral, sold boiled eggs customised with the pastor's miracle sicker on them

In the video, the lady stacked a long line of the hard-boiled eggs on a silver pan and balanced them on her head effortlessly while advertising them at the church premises

The lady named the special eggs ''Adom Kosua," and it sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some folks finding it humorous while others saw it as a religious gimmick

A member of Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah’s church was spotted selling boiled eggs branded with the prophet’s miracle sticker. The woman balanced a silver pan filled with the eggs on her head while promoting them at the church premises.

Named ‘Adom Kosua,’ meaning Adom Eggs, the product has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some people found it amusing, while others criticised it as a religious gimmick.

Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah’s church is known for selling items believed to have supernatural benefits, including a popular drink called ‘Miracle Sobolo.’ Some of this sobolo could be seen on the eggs too.

Beyond selling religious items, the pastor has gained the love of his followers because of his charitable work. Recently, he fulfilled a promise to support church members affected by the Kantamanto market fire.

The fire, which occurred in January, destroyed several shops, leaving many traders struggling. Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah donated GH¢2.2 million to help affected church members rebuild their businesses. In videos circulating online, beneficiaries were seen celebrating after receiving the money.

The pastor also loves to reward his loyal followers. At his 62nd birthday celebration on March 4, 2025, he held an event called the Philadelphia Excellence Award at the Kumasi branch of his church.

High-profile guests, including Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and his wife Maame Serwaa, attended the event.

During the celebration, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah gifted two Kantanka SUVs to two church members, Naa Jacque and musician Odehyieba The Maestro. It is no surprise that the prophet's church members are so dedicated to him that they would go to the length of naming hard-boiled eggs after him.

Adom Kyei' Duah's church members' eggs stir debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

~AMARRNI~ said,:

"Guys do u know they use superglue to arrange it???😳 Hmm. as for those who have eaten these kinds of eggs before, I'm sorry to say your days are numbered."

psbeatz wrote:

"Is it blood on it anaaa, yesu moja? 🤣"

Testifying the goodness of God commented:

"We have seen some before Obinim and Oboffour members did more than this. 😂"

Fafa Bae said:

"I don't have anything against these people except that they mention the man more than the one who created the man. I'm glad none of my family is part."

Adom Kyei Duah receives birthday gift

Adom Kyei Duah celebrated his birthday in grand style. A beautiful lady surprised him with a beautiful cake.

YEN.com.gh reported that the renowned pastor had turned 62 on the day, and his followers did not hesitate to celebrate him.

The lady who gave him the cake was praised for her kindness.

