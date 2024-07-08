Medikal has begun his high school tour, which will see him perform in many senior high schools across the country

The rapper has shared a video of his electrifying performance at Kumasi Girls Senior High School over the weekend

The event was held at the school's auditorium, with many students giving the rapper a massive ovation during his performance

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal performed at a school event at Kumasi Girls Senior High School as part of his 2024 high school tour.

Medikal shuts down Kumasi Girls SHS

Medikal shared a video of himself performing in front of a massive crowd of students in an auditorium at Kumasi Girls Senior High School.

In the video, the rapper was met with huge cheers from students at the school's entrance as he enters the premises with his convoy.

The students, who later proceeded to the school's auditorium, erupted as Medikal began his performance. The rapper delivered a stellar performance, performing many of his new and old songs, as the big crowd sang every song with him word for word.

Medikal was later captured in the video, inviting a student onto the stage and gifting her a bundle of money as part of his appreciation to the students for the great reception he got during his performance.

On behalf of the school, the prefects also gifted the rapper framed portraits of himself, his daughter Island, and his close friend Shatta Wale as parting gifts for giving them a great entertainment show.

Watch the video below:

Netizens and celebrities hail Medikal for his performance at Kumasi Girls SHS

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users and celebrities in reaction to Medikal's performance.

Shatta Wale commented:

"It’s 4ever"

Quamina MP commented:

"Crazy lol"

@sleyn_studios commented:

"When having fun like this you forget all your problems but as soon as It over hmmm"

@lamptey3057 commented:

"We can't even hear ur voice oo MDK, it's only de students jamming to de songs ❤️❤️❤️"

@afroniellaaa commented:

"Daddy, please come to my school"

