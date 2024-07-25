Multiple award-winning musician Black Sherif caught the attention of many people when he took over the dancefloor at DJ and radio presenter, Classic Deejay's wedding

The 2023 TGMA Artiste of the Year was part of the groomsmen squad as they looked dapper in lavender kaftans and trousers

Many people expressed their excitement in seeing Blacko steal the show at the wedding with his exceptional dance moves

Musician Black Sherif impressed fans when a video of him displaying fire dance moves at the wedding of DJ and radio presenter Classic Deejay surfaced on social media.

Black Sherif at Classic Deejay's wedding

Black Sherif could not help but give guests at Classic Deejay's wedding a show by displaying fire dance moves.

At the event grounds, DJ Breezy's song, Outside (Abonten), featuring Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur and Mugeez, was being played, and this ignited the fire in him to dance.

Considering the attire he wore and what the other group of men who stood around Classic Deejay and his wife wore, it could be concluded that the January 9th hitmaker was part of the groomsmen squad.

In the video, the groomsmen wore a lavender kaftan and trousers of the same colour. They completed their look with black church shoes or traditional leather slippers.

Video of Black Sherif dancing at Classic Deejay’s wedding

Reactions to Blacko’s dance video

Many people commented on the video shared by YEN on Instagram to express their excitement about seeing Blacko dance hard at his friend's wedding.

Others also shared suitable captions in the comments that perfectly described the Kwaku the Traveller hitmaker's dance moves.

The exciting comments are below:

lajaymusic_ said:

"Real caption : Blacko doing the most for ayefor) moo 🍚"

reggierockstone711 said:

"Enjoy your blessed life is all👏👏👏👏 #praiseJAH"

nanamadeinchinagh said:

"Awurade boy Wei😂"

truthoflife633 said:

"Realest ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

derbyelliots said:

"Terminator 😍😂😂😂"

