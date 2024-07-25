Amerado caused a stir on social media with a video of his hilarious interaction with some Ghanaian fans in the US

The musician took a peek at US-based social media personality Naana Donkor Arthur's food during an acapella session

The video, filmed on the streets of America, sparked reactions from many social media users who gave their comments

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Amerado went viral after a video of an interaction between him and some of his fans surfaced on social media.

Amerado eyes a Ghanaian lady's bowl of Fufu on the streets in the US. Photo source: @thosecalledcelebss @amerado_burner

Amerado eyes woman's bowl of Fufu

In an Instagram video sighted by YEN.com.gh, rapper Amerado met with social media personality Naana Donkor Arthur and some fans on the street in the US.

The media personality and another woman approached the musician for a photo and an acapella session.

During the photo session, the rapper could not keep his composure as he focused on Naana Donkor Arthur, who was eating a bowl of Fufu on a parked car by the roadside.

Naana Donkor Arthur requested a freestyle session from Amerado while she ate her Fufu, for which the musician obliged. However, he still focused on the bowl of Fufu while singing for the ladies.

Below is the video of Amerado watching Naana Donkor Arthur consume her bowl of Fufu:

Reactions to Amerado's Fufu video

The video sparked many reactions from social media users.

Some laughed hard at Amerado for losing his focus over the bowl of Fufu, while others praised the musician for interacting with the fans.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@awuraabenaadepa3 commented:

"As3 his favorite part is the head of the tilapia 😂😂😂😂."

@mandys_hair_palour_gh commented:

"The tilapia was confusing him 😂😂😂😂 I think it’s his favourite."

@sebisweety22 commented:

"😂😂😂😂😂 Nana is just free spirited person ❤️❤️❤️."

@akosuaanim commented:

"😂😂😂. Fufuo yii as3 timtim oo. 3y3 mutooo paa o."

@rakod_creators commented:

"He's so dark and lovely."

@anitagyeman commented:

"Ne kɔndɔ́ my people 😂😂😂😂😂💚💜."

Sista Afia and Amerado kiss on stage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sista Afia and Amerado Burner got the social media space talking when a video of them kissing surfaced.

In the video, the two musicians were at the birthday party of Cryptocurrency specialist Sugar Kwami, where they entertained the guests.

However, one video from the party that got several reactions from Ghanaians was when Amerado and Sista Afia shared a passionate kiss.

