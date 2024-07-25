Kalsoume Sinari and Salma Mumin in a heartwarming video jammed to Chris Brown and Davido's Hmmm

The adorable duo delighted their online following with their dance routine as they enjoyed each other's company

In the comments section of the video, fans were happy to see the bond between the veteran actress and her younger colleague

Veteran Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinari and colleague actress Salma Mumin shared a dance video that won the hearts of fans and followers. The duo showed off their dance moves to the popular song Hmmm by American singer Chris Brown and Nigerian star Davido.

The video captured the moment of joy between the two actresses as they swayed to the rhythm of the hit song. Kalsoume Sinari, a respected figure in the industry, and Salma Mumin, a younger star, demonstrated a bond that transcended age and status. Their cordial relationship impressed many social media users.

Fans flocked to the comments section, expressing their delight and admiration for the adorable duo.

Kalsoume Sinari and Salma win hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

monagucciofficial said:

"My favorite people 😍"

shikaakue commented:

"ooooh mummy you got the vibes❤️❤️❤️"

shadrackagyare94 said:

"Women with steeze @kalsoume and @salmamumin 😍😍❤️❤️ Pls let’s do another one"

kalsoume_niimah commented:

"Muah 💋 😍beautiful women"

nana__abatua reacted:

"Mother and daughter from “The Price”😍"

islam_med18 wrote:

"The difference between plastic and real. Sinara, who is way older can flex her waist better than plastic Maame yaa😂😂😂"

Serwaa shows off dance moves

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Serwaa Amihere was present for the Tango Prime Wash activation event at Okaishie Market in Accra.

The media personality danced and happily whined her waist in a video that has since gone viral on Instagram.

The video has sparked wild reactions from many social media users who flooded the comments section. The GHOne TV presenter mounted the stage to showcase her dance moves and entertain the crowd present for the event. The socialite looked chic with heavy makeup and a ponytail hairstyle that highlighted her facial features.

