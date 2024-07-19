Funny Face, in a video, went to see Asamoah Gyan participate in a tennis game at a private tennis court

The comic actor approached Asamoah Gyan and demanded the return of his mobile, which he claimed had been seized by the ex-footballer

Funny Face's video has sparked many reactions from social media users who flooded the comment section

Comedian Funny Face has got many people laughing hard after sharing a video of a recent interaction with ex-footballer Asamoah Gyan at a tennis game.

Funny Face visits Asamoah Gyan

Funny Face took to social media to share a video of himself with Asamoah Gyan and his brother Baffuor Gyan at a tennis court.

At the beginning of the video, Asamoah Gyan is seated, taking a break from his tennis game, when Baffuor Gyan comes to inform him of the comic actor's arrival at the tennis court.

Funny Face, wearing a customised short-sleeved shirt, jeans, and white sneakers, approached the two ex-footballers to demand the return of his mobile phone, which he claimed had been confiscated by Asamoah Gyan.

In another part of the video, the comic actor apologised to Asamoah Gyan and pleaded with him to return his phone. In the video's caption, Funny Face implied that the ex-footballer still has not returned his phone and told him to keep it.

He also tagged Baffuor Gyan to tell Asamoah Gyan he would return the favour soon.

He wrote,

" " GYE NYAME " Agye Ta ! The Hunter has been Hunted again ‍♂️ @asamoah_gyan3 Take the phone okay No problem ... @thir.deye333 pls tell ur brother the game has just began ! @asamoah_gyan3 Ei go over you soon !! "

Below is the video of Funny Face visiting Asamoah Gyan at his tennis game:

Reactions to the video

Many people in the comment sections were amused by the video's scenes and hailed Funny Face for his comedic talent. Others also called on Asamoah Gyan to accept Funny Face's apology and return his phone to him. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments.

@lapoutabaakopegh commented:

"Funny wo ye funny wai"

@maamekwa commented:

"am on the floorit's the way you shouted Baffour einba?"

@iamnanaakuba commented:

"@therealfunnyface ose masisa obua he just want his phone "

@iambokity commented:

"U people for do this in episodes real life give and take revenge here n there lol unscripted sei aaaa lol @asamoah_gyan3 we just thank u guys for bringing our brother back but we just want to apologize on his behalf in the near future just incase he is going thru something with anoda big nyash n his wire try to tear n it affect u please forgive him in advance na he is all we got @therealfunnyface U are blessed bro AVOID BIG NYASH LEAVE BIG NYASH FOR EKOW .. big nyash is only trouble."

