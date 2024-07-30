Dr Likee, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, spoke on hate within the movie industry and how people have tried to sabotage him

The actor expressed disappointment at the situation, saying that some people, even in his circle, have bad-mouthed him behind his back

Dr Likee also stated that he still helped the same people who talked badly about him because he does not believe in 'paying evil with evil'

Ghanaian actor Dr Likee, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, shared his thoughts on the challenges he has faced within the movie industry, shedding light on the persistent issue of hate and sabotage.

The actor did not hold back as he explained the negativity he has encountered, even from those within his close circle.

Dr Likee speaks on hate in the movie industry. Photo source: official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Dr Likee expressed his frustration with the way some individuals have treated him. He said that despite his efforts to maintain good relationships and support his peers, he has often been the target of malicious gossip and backstabbing.

This situation has left him disheartened, particularly because some of these actions have come from people he considered friends and colleagues.

The successful actor detailed how he has been subjected to bad-mouthing and efforts to undermine his career. Despite the negativity he has faced, Dr Likee emphasised his belief in not repaying evil with evil, referencing a scripture in the bible.

Ras Nene's rant gets fans talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

user4249097113936 said:

"If you hate Dr Likee then you can hate Jesus Christ aswear"

Nana Opam wrote:

"kwadwo nkansah lilwin was saying this about Ghanaian movie directors. You see is time to know truth"

Sammy said:

"his past experience is helping him manage things currently and I love that"

Dr Likee says he isn't a superstar

In a similar story by YEN.com.gh, Dr Likee arrived in Ghana from the UK on Monday, July 29, 2024, and was interviewed at the airport.

The actor declined to accept the superstar tag after he was asked if he felt like one after travelling to perform for overseas audiences.

Dr Likee explained that he was doing his best, calling everyone a superstar and noting that everyone enjoys their stardom period.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh