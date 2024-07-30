Dr Likee arrived in Ghana from the UK on Monday, July 29, 2024, and was interviewed by Poleeno Multimedia at the airport

The actor declined the superstar tag after he was asked if he felt like one after travelling to the UK to perform

Dr Likee explained that he was doing the best he could, emphasising that everyone was a superstar and noted that each person has their period of stardom

Ghanaian actor Dr Likee, on Monday, July 29, 2024, arrived back in Ghana after a successful stint in the UK. His return was marked by an interview at the airport with Poleeno Multimedia, where he shared his thoughts on his recent experiences and his perspective on stardom.

Ghanaian actor Dr Likee speaks on stardom. Photo source: official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Dr Likee had been in the UK for the Kavod Experience show at the Dominion Center. The event saw him performing alongside Kyekyeku and other stars, delivering captivating performances that thrilled the large audience present.

In addition to his stage performances, Dr Likee also held a meet-and-greet session, which attracted a large number of fans eager to meet him in person. The event highlighted his popularity and the deep connection he shares with his audience. Fans were delighted to interact with the actor, expressing their admiration and appreciation for his work.

Dr Likee declines superstar tag

Despite the overwhelming reception and the adoration from his fans, Dr Likee remained humble during his interview.

When asked if he felt like a superstar after his UK stint, he declined the label, choosing instead to emphasise that he was simply doing his best. He highlighted the belief that everyone is a superstar in their own right, with each person having their moment to shine.

Ras Nene sacrificed his YouTube channel

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, 39/40, in a recent interview, he narrated how his mentor Ras Nene sacrificed his YouTube channel after his channel was lost.

The skit actor said his channel was temporarily shut down after the platform informed him he had violated one of its policies.

The loss of 39/40's YouTube channel, being his main source of livelihood, prompted Ras Nene to give him his own to work with.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh