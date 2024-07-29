A video of a Ghanaian man lamenting over the state of his marriage has got people talking on social media

He remarked that he is filled with regret over his decision to sell his land to fund his marriage

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video comforted the young man on his ordeal

A Ghanaian man who sold his land to fund his wedding after so many years has admitted that he erred.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Timothy, in an interview, said he made that decision because he felt he needed to settle down and start a family.

Ghanaian man regrets selling land to fund her travel Photo credit: @Ahodwo TV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Looking visibly sad, the young man who admitted to being financially unstable said his wife's attitude had changed for the worse based on her recent utterances about their marriage.

He confessed that he would be open to parting ways with the woman but feared that would mean giving part of his property to her.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 200 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the man's marriage woes

Social media users who took the comment section of the video shared varied opinions about the man's embattled marriage.

Siika Farms commented:

"Land for marriage in this slay queens generation. anka ma gyimii koraa'.

Pyakuamoah indicated:

"Is the minister of lands and natural resources aware."

scottcyril1329 reacted:

"I’m going through your situation and I’m even thinking of doing DNA 🧬 test for my daughter."

successful travela added:

"Never sell or take loan to marry any woman irrespective how much she loves you'"

Shine replied:

"Nothing is too late ma guy. Try push n wait for ur blessing, ur day will surely come again n again. Time changes."

Married man admits to cheating

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has admitted to cheating on his wife, who currently lives abroad.

In a video shared on TikTok, the man publicly admitted to his infidelity, stating that he has had extra-marital affairs in the absence of his wife.

However, he pleaded with his wife not to take offence at his confession if she saw the video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh