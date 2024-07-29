Ghanaian Man Sells Land To Fund His Wedding, Laments After Realizing He Erred, Video
- A video of a Ghanaian man lamenting over the state of his marriage has got people talking on social media
- He remarked that he is filled with regret over his decision to sell his land to fund his marriage
- Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video comforted the young man on his ordeal
A Ghanaian man who sold his land to fund his wedding after so many years has admitted that he erred.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Timothy, in an interview, said he made that decision because he felt he needed to settle down and start a family.
Looking visibly sad, the young man who admitted to being financially unstable said his wife's attitude had changed for the worse based on her recent utterances about their marriage.
He confessed that he would be open to parting ways with the woman but feared that would mean giving part of his property to her.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 200 comments
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians react to the man's marriage woes
Social media users who took the comment section of the video shared varied opinions about the man's embattled marriage.
Siika Farms commented:
"Land for marriage in this slay queens generation. anka ma gyimii koraa'.
Pyakuamoah indicated:
"Is the minister of lands and natural resources aware."
scottcyril1329 reacted:
"I’m going through your situation and I’m even thinking of doing DNA 🧬 test for my daughter."
successful travela added:
"Never sell or take loan to marry any woman irrespective how much she loves you'"
Shine replied:
"Nothing is too late ma guy. Try push n wait for ur blessing, ur day will surely come again n again. Time changes."
Married man admits to cheating
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has admitted to cheating on his wife, who currently lives abroad.
In a video shared on TikTok, the man publicly admitted to his infidelity, stating that he has had extra-marital affairs in the absence of his wife.
However, he pleaded with his wife not to take offence at his confession if she saw the video.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.